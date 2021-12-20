Minneapolis shooting: Woman found on Longfellow Ave is 93rd homicide of 2021

Minneapolis police are investigating the city’s 93rd homicide of 2021 after a woman injured in a shooting was found Monday morning on Longfellow Avenue. She later died at the hospital.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to 911 calls reporting a person down on the street on the 2700 block of Longfellow Avenue at 6:58 a.m. Monday morning. They found a woman with gunshot wounds who was in medical distress.

Lifesaving efforts were started at the scene. The woman was then taken to the hospital by ambulance, where she died.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased female along with the nature and cause of death.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.