Minneapolis shooting: Man dies after being shot Tuesday in Whittier

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Eau Claire County, La Crosse County
13
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Minneapolis shooting: Man dies after being shot Tuesday in Whittier

By
Published 
Updated 2:43PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man died in the hospital Friday after he was shot in the head Tuesday in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Christopher Stephano Bennett.  

Minneapolis police officers responding to reports of gunfire Tuesday night encountered Bennett unconscious with a gunshot wound and rendered first aid until paramedics arrived to transport him to the hospital, according to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Homicide detectives and forensic specialists processed the scene. No arrests have been made. 

Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips may be submitted electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org.  Tips are anonymous and anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.