Minneapolis shooting: Man dies after being shot Tuesday in Whittier
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man died in the hospital Friday after he was shot in the head Tuesday in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Christopher Stephano Bennett.
Minneapolis police officers responding to reports of gunfire Tuesday night encountered Bennett unconscious with a gunshot wound and rendered first aid until paramedics arrived to transport him to the hospital, according to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department.
Homicide detectives and forensic specialists processed the scene. No arrests have been made.
Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips may be submitted electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tips are anonymous and anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.