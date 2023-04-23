Minneapolis shooting: Man dies after being shot Tuesday in Whittier

A man died in the hospital Friday after he was shot in the head Tuesday in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Christopher Stephano Bennett.

Minneapolis police officers responding to reports of gunfire Tuesday night encountered Bennett unconscious with a gunshot wound and rendered first aid until paramedics arrived to transport him to the hospital, according to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Homicide detectives and forensic specialists processed the scene. No arrests have been made.