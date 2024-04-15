Minneapolis shooting leaves man critically injured, 2 others hurt

article

A shooting Sunday night in Minneapolis left a man with life-threatening injuries and two others injured.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North. Multiple people called 911 reporting hearing shots, and police said ShotSpotter indicated multiple rounds were fired.

Authorities believe the shots were likely fired from a vehicle, and officers on the scene found evidence of gunfire. Police pulled over a suspect's vehicle near Dowling and Penn Avenue North and arrested a 27-year-old and 28-year-old in connection to the shooting.

Police said three shooting victims arrived at North Memorial Health Hospital. A man in his 30s suffered potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. Another man and woman, described as in their 30s, each suffered one apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Minneapolis police did not provide a motive for the shooting but said the incident is under investigation. The men have not been officially charged as of Monday morning.