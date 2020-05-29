Minneapolis School Board director drafts resolution to terminate contract with MPD

The Minneapolis School Board director announced Friday that he plans to terminate the district's contract with the Minneapolis Police Department in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Minneapolis School Board Director Josh Pauly wrote on Twitter that he wrote a resolution Tuesday with the support of Chair Kim Ellison and Director Siad Ali to "(1) terminate our contract with MPD, (2) cease future negotiations with MPD, (3) and direct the Superintendent & his staff to devise an alternative plan to better serve our students."

The group plans to bring the resolution to the full board on June 2.

"MPS cannot align itself with MPD and claim to fight institutional racism. We cannot partner with organizations that do not see the humanity in our students. We cannot be neutral in situations of injustice," Pauly wrote. "I stand with city leaders and community members in demanding criminal charges be filed in the murder of George Floyd, and call on all folks in positions of power to do everything they can to create the change that is needed. #BlackLivesmatter"

Floyd died on Memorial Day after he was detained by Minneapolis police responding to a forgery call. A video taken by a bystander sparked national outrage after it showed one of the officers kneeling on Floyd’s neck as Floyd repeatedly says “I can’t breathe.” The officer continued to press his knee onto Floyd’s neck even after he lost consciousness. None of the other officers at the scene attempted to check on Floyd until after the ambulance arrived, despite bystanders’ pleas.

All four responding officers have been fired. Friday, former officer Derek Chauvin, seen pressing his knee into Floyd's neck, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.