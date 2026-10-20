Minneapolis ranked among top 10 cities for retirement

article

The Brief A WalletHub study ranked Minneapolis the seventh-best place to retire in the nation. That's the highest ranking of any Midwest city. The top three ranked cities are all in Florida.



A study ranked Minneapolis as one of the top ten places to retire in the nation.

WalletHub evaluated 182 American cities, grading them on affordability, quality of life, quality of healthcare, and available activities.

Minneapolis was the highest ranked city in the Midwest.

Minneapolis ranks high for retirees

Big picture view:

According to WalletHub, the three best cities for retirement are in Florida.

Orlando, Miami and Tampa earned the top three spots on the list.

Minneapolis, ranked No. 7, is the top-graded Midwest city in the study.

That's largely due to the activities available for seniors and the region's high-quality healthcare.

Top-ranked Midwest Cities:

Madison, Wisconsin was also highly-rated, earning the 11th spot on the list.

Cincinnati, Ohio came in 15th place.

Two cities in the Dakotas, Sioux Falls and Bismarck, came in the top 25.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota was ranked No. 18, while Bismarck, North Dakota was ranked No. 24.