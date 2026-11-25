The Brief AAA says more than 80 million Americans are traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and nearly 90 percent are going by car. In Minnesota, travelers said they were driving home, taking the Borealis train to downtown Saint Paul and looking forward to seeing family. AAA says train travel is up, and it also says more people are taking cruises and buses.



More than 80 million Americans are traveling for Thanksgiving, and many Minnesotans are choosing the road or the rails to get to family.

Minnesota travelers hit the road for Thanksgiving

Local perspective:

For many travelers, Thanksgiving plans were simple: get there, eat good food and spend time with family.

Aaron Mosentine said, "Going back home to Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Hopefully traffic is good. Good to be with family and watch some football."

Nat Wieland said, "Honestly last year, when I was driving back, it was snowing, so the fact that there is no snow is kind of nice but also makes me worried about the globe."

By the numbers:

AAA says more than 80 million Americans are heading out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, with nearly 90 percent traveling by car.

Train travel grows as holiday plans ramp up

What they're saying:

The Borealis pulled into downtown St. Paul from Chicago, filling Union Depot with holiday reunions as travelers arrived ahead of Thanksgiving.

AAA says train travel is another popular option this year. It also says the number of people taking cruises and buses is on the rise.

Amtrak says it expects record ridership over the Thanksgiving weekend following recent ground stops and flight cancellations at airports across the country.

Hudson Petersen said, "It's a lot cheaper than coming down to get me. I live about 3 1/2 hours away where I got to college, so it's a lot cheaper for gas. Quicker."

Kaira Schouler said, "It was really fun. We got there a minute before the doors closed, so we just barely made it. Everyone was yelling at us to run."

Peter Schouler said, "I got my daughter back, so that's something. And my family and my dogs who are in the car waiting to see Kaira. They miss her."