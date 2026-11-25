The Brief The Landing, a day center in Rochester, Minnesota, is closed the week of Thanksgiving after police seized security and surveillance equipment as part of a drug investigation. A search warrant shows Rochester police suspect staff of allowing clients to possess drugs in and around the property. The day center serves more than 100 people a day, providing shelter, food, clothing and medical attention to people experiencing homelessness. The Landing is expected to remain closed over Thanksgiving as the investigation continues.



The Landing, a day center for people experiencing homelessness in Rochester, Minnesota, is closed ahead of Thanksgiving after police seized surveillance equipment as part of a narcotics investigation involving staff.

The executive director of The Landing called the situation "disheartening," and said that it's part of a "repeated pattern of harassment" by Rochester police.

Rochester police serve search warrant

Security hardware seized:

The Rochester Police Department seized security equipment as part of a narcotics' investigation, including video surveillance drives.

The landing said it cannot safely operate without functioning security equipment and had to close its doors as a result.

Dig deeper:

The search warrant states Rochester police believe staff were allowing clients to possess drugs and firearms in and around the facility.

The warrant details multiple uncover operations where employees at The Landing reportedly agreed to store "simulated methamphetamine" before returning it to the client, who was actually a confidential informant for Rochester police, or simply allowed them to enter the facility while under the impression that they possessed methamphetamine.

Another instance claims that staff placed a "simulated firearm" into a storage locker that was later returned to the supposed client.

What they're saying:

The search warrant summarized the following in its investigative findings:

"Throughout the investigation, it was determined by the Rochester Police Department that numerous employees, as well as management, knowingly allowed clients and staff to possess and distribute illegal drugs and firearms in and around the facility. This policy/procedure was given to staff and trained. Upon the change in the policy/procedure, staff continued to allow for the intake and storage of illegal drugs and firearms into the facility. In some cases, staff knowingly allowed clients to introduce and possess illegal substances in the facility."

The Landing responds

The other side:

Alexander Hurlebaus, Executive Director for The Landing, said this is the latest instance of a "repeated pattern of harassment" that the organization has endured from Rochester police.

"Rather than see us as collaborative partners, they've now attacked a low barrier shelter for people experiencing homelessness on the basis of essentially entrapment around harm reduction that they have alleged," Hurlebaus said. "Again, nothing that's gone through this is proven. It's all alleged. And it's very frustrating, again, to consider RPD as a partner and then to sort of be treated this way is difficult."

What's next:

The Landing is expected to remain closed over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Hurlebaus said other community partners, including the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities and Christ United Methodist Church are assisting The Landing and its clients.

Officials for The Landing say they plan to reopen as soon as the the Rochester Police Department returns the seized security equipment.