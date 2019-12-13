Minneapolis Public Schools add bus tracking app

A new app that allows parents and kids to see where their bus is at is now available in Minneapolis.

Friday, the district announced they have added "Here Comes The Bus." The new program allows parents to use a computer, tablet, or phone to access the app that shows where their child's bus is at.

It also provides notifications for when the bus is near the stop and confirms that the child's bus has arrived at school or the bus stop.

The district says Here Comes The Bus is available in Google Play and the Apple App Store.

To set up an account, you'll need your child's student ID number and the school's code, 87018. You can click here for more information.