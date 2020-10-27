Minneapolis properties damaged during unrest to receive tax relief

article

More than 600 Minneapolis properties will receive property tax relief for damage sustained during civil unrest this summer, the city announced Tuesday.

According to the city of Minneapolis, the state of Minnesota approved requests from the city and Hennepin County for property tax relief after an estimated $1.7 million in damage for property owners. The state will be reimbursing the city and other local taxing authorities $1.3 million.

“This property tax relief will provide crucial support to businesses impacted by the social unrest that followed George Floyd’s death,” said City Council President Lisa Bender.

75 of the 600 properties sustained “significant” damage or were destroyed during the unrest, according to a release. Most of the damaged properties were along Lake Street, the city says. Damage included graffiti, broken windows, structure damage due to forced entry, fire and water.

Hennepin County will be recalculating the property taxes for these businesses owners and will issue refunds if tax bills are overpaid.