Minneapolis Police: Shooting leaves 2 men critically injured

Police are investigating after a Friday afternoon shooting in Minneapolis left two men critically injured.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a shooting around 4:10 p.m. in a parking lot near Cedar Avenue and 4th Street. Early investigations indicate that both vehicles were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, and shots were fired from one vehicle to another. The vehicles fled the scene shortly after.

Police say they found one man who had been shot, who was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital. While officers were still on scene, they were told that another man who was shot was dropped off at the hospital.

Both men were injured with "life-threatening gunshot wounds," according to MPD.

"Investigators are working to determine how the two injured parties are connected to the shooting and if they were occupants of either involved vehicle," wrote Garrett Parten, a spokesperson for the police department.

No arrests have been made yet.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.