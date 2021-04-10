Minneapolis police searching for person of interest after suspicious death ruled a homicide

article

Minneapolis police are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a man they want to question in the death of a woman in the city this week.

According to officers, the investigation began Wednesday afternoon when the body of 38-year-old Nikkiyia Robinson was found inside a home on the 400 block of Ridgewood Avenue.

Minneapolis police investigate Nikkiyia Robinson's death on Ridgewood Avenue.

Police launched a suspicious death investigation and the medical examiner later ruled the death to be a homicide by sharp force trauma to Robinson's chest.

Saturday, police announced they have identified 53-year-old Anthony Woodland as a person of interest in the case. They are asking the public's help locating him. Anyone with information on Woodland's whereabouts is asked to call 911 and police warn not to approach him if they spot Woodland.

Police say the murder may be domestic violence incident but did not elaborate on Woodland's relationship to Robinson.