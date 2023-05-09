Minneapolis police reassure neighbors after chaotic weekend in Dinkytown

After a chaotic and violent weekend in Dinkytown, community leaders faced concerned students, parents, and business owners at a public meeting Tuesday.

The meeting hosted by the Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Association featured city leaders taking questions from neighbors, the University of Minnesota students, and their parents.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara was among those answering questions, sharing more information about what happened after hours Thursday through Saturday. He said that 35 of the juveniles officers made contact with were from the suburbs, and only eight were from the city.

One of the teens was picked up three nights in a row, cited the first two nights, and finally arrested and booked for attempted auto theft in the third degree.

The chief said they expect he'll be released from jail in the next day or two.

"There's no way we can predict if 75 kids will show up in Prospect Park – we assume that’s not going to happen – but that doesn’t mean we won’t be prepared and be able to move the resources we have to that area to deal with it," said Minneapolis Inspector Sean McGinty.

"Unless we do some deep community building in our city, nothing is going to change," said mother Melissa Runkel.

MPD says while last weekend's events were concerning, overall, crime is down throughout the 2nd Precinct including in Dinkytown. Police say increased patrols will continue, however, as the university continues to invest in increased safety measures.