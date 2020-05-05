Minneapolis police officers rescue 8 ducklings from storm drain
article
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police officers proved they are friends to fowl after a special rescue.
Tuesday morning, two officers helped reunite a mother duck with her eight ducklings. Police removed the drain cover and crawled in headfirst to bring the little ones to safety.
All the while, the mother duck stayed close by to oversee the operation.
The teamwork displayed by the officers was all captured on body camera video.