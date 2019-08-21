Minneapolis police looking for 3 suspects in Aug. 5 purse snatchings

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects believed responsible for two purse robberies in the city earlier this month.

Both robberies occurred on Aug. 5. Surveillance video captured the first incident, which occurred around 1:30 p.m., behind a strip mall on the 2800 block of 26th Avenue South.

The video shows a white Toyota Camry hit a woman riding her bicycle behind the businesses. Three young men got out of the vehicle, and one of them pushed the woman to the ground and took her purse. They then returned to the vehicle and fled the scene, heading southbound.

The same suspects are believed to be responsible for a similar incident at the Wells Fargo on the 2600 block of Franklin Avenue approximately 10 minutes later.

The Camry, which was determined to be stolen, was recovered unoccupied several hours later.

Anyone with information on either of the two crimes is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota or leave a tip at CrimeStoppersMN.org.