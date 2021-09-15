Minneapolis police investigating deadly shooting in Stevens Square neighborhood

article

Minneapolis police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in the Stevens Square-Loring Heights neighborhood.

The shooting occurred around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 18th Street and 3rd Avenue South, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The investigating is ongoing.

This is the seventh homicide the city has seen in the last seven days.

