Minneapolis police investigating deadly shooting in Stevens Square neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in the Stevens Square-Loring Heights neighborhood.
The shooting occurred around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 18th Street and 3rd Avenue South, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.
The investigating is ongoing.
This is the seventh homicide the city has seen in the last seven days.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.