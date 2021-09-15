Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis police investigating deadly shooting in Stevens Square neighborhood

By FOX 9 Staff
Stevens Square
Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place near the intersection of 18th Street and 3rd Avenue South. 

The shooting occurred around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 18th Street and 3rd Avenue South, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. 

The investigating is ongoing. 

This is the seventh homicide the city has seen in the last seven days. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 
 