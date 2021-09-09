Minneapolis police investigating after man found dead in apartment

Minneapolis police are investigating a suspicious death after a reported shooting early Thursday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2000 block of Emerson Avenue North, according to a news release. When they arrived, they found a man with grave injuries inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene. Police are investigating the man’s death as suspicious.

No arrests have been made.