Minneapolis police incentives voted down by City Council following debate

Citing ineffectiveness and rushed decision-making as the city seeks to combat what the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) sees as a "staffing crisis" among its officer ranks, the Minneapolis City Council has voted to deny an agreement between the state’s largest police union and the city that would have provided retention bonuses for officers who stay within the department.

By a vote of 8-5 on Friday, the city council voted down the tentative agreement between the Police Federation of Minneapolis and the city before a filled city hall room.

"I don’t believe these incentives are the end, but I want to say we tried everything we can," said a visibly emotional council member Vetaw prior to the vote. "I don’t believe recruitment is the only solution, but people are dying. This hurts. We need to try everything. I say do it all – XXXX it."

The council previously denied the proposal by a 7-5 vote at a budget meeting earlier in the week before Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called a special meeting for Friday to take up the issue specifically.

The "retention incentives" would have totaled up to $18,000 per eligible officer who stayed employed with the MPD for at least three years, "from the beginning, through the end of the retention period," and who works an average of at least 35 hours per week during it.

The tentative agreement would provide up to $15.3 million in sign-on and retention bonuses that would come from state public safety aid funding.

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, the increased bonuses would help keep the department competitive in retaining new officers.

Under the Minneapolis City Charter, the city has a legal duty to employ .0017 sworn peace officers per Minneapolis resident, as confirmed by the Minnesota Supreme Court during a case that challenged the MPD was too understaffed to effectively perform its duties. The department is currently 359 officers short, according to city officials.

For newly recruited officers, a first payment installment of $5,000 would be earned upon the officer’s successful completion of an initial probationary period. The second payment of $5,000 would be earned one year following the officer’s completion of the probationary period, and the final payment of $5,000 would be earned two full years after the probationary period completion.

Officers who were already employed with the department could receive an $18,000 bonus during the three-year period for remaining with the MPD.

The agreement also alters how the MPD can fill vacant shifts, allowing the positions to be filled in as soon as 10 days – a process that used to take a minimum of 28 days.

"This will directly impact communities that we all strive to protect," Frey said on Friday.

Council members who opposed the agreement took issue with the proposal prior to casting a "no" vote – citing funding, effectiveness and procedural concerns.

"We’re basically purchasing a reform, and the question is, is it worth $15 million?" council member Ellison rhetorically asked. "These types of retention [bonuses] are at best inclusive on their merits."

Ellison also alleged that the process had not been collaborative.

Council member Koski also took issue with the agreement being "rushed" upon the council, with less than a month before it adopts the city’s 2024 budget on Dec. 5.

Council member Osman said he supports the MPD during its staffing issues, but thinks retention bonuses are ineffective.

"I think just throwing money out there is not the solution?" Osman said, noting the money could be sent to a community safety center within a newly approved third precinct site location. "We can use this money to be more effective… than hoping we will get recruitment."