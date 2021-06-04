Minneapolis police clear intersection after protesters block street following deadly law enforcement shooting

A group of Minneapolis police officers pushed in Friday evening to clear an intersection in the city after protesters blocked the street following a deadly law enforcement shooting.

Protesters were blocking the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and Lake Street in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood, just a block away from where a man was shot and killed by law enforcement the day before.

Protesters have blocked the intersection of Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis, which is close to a parking garage where a man was shot and killed by law enforcement. (FOX 9)

In response to the deadly shooting, civil unrest broke out in the Uptown area overnight with multiple businesses damaged and looted. A dumpster was also lit on fire at Lake Street And Girard Avenue. Nine people were arrested.

Businesses are taking precautions Friday by boarding up windows with plywood.

After the intersection had been blocked for most of the afternoon, officers moved in around 7 p.m. to push the protesters out and clear barricades the group had moved into the road. Officers also slashed tires to vehicles that had blocked the roadway and towed them away.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the Minneapolis Police Department is working with other agencies to create a response plan for Friday night. At this point, the Minnesota National Guard has not been requested to assist.

"Certainly people are going to be wanting to express their First Amendment rights and their ability to protest and we want to be able to support that wherever and whenever we can," said Frey.

However, he said any looting or rioting is not acceptable and with be dealt with accordingly.

The shooting

Winston Boogie Smith, as identified by family and friends, was shot by a Ramsey County deputy and a Hennepin County deputy during an encounter on the top floor of the parking garage in the 1400 block of Lake Street Thursday afternoon, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. A U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was attempting to arrest Smith, 32, for a warrant on a felony firearms violation when the incident occurred.

BCA investigators say there is evidence showing that Smith fired his gun from inside the vehicle and spent casings were found on the driver's side. There is no body camera footage or squad dash cam footage of the incident.