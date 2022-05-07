Minneapolis Police: 2 critically injured after gas station shooting

article

An overnight shooting in south Minneapolis has left two people fighting for their lives.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it responded to a report of a shooting around 3:15 a.m. Saturday at the 800 block of West Lake Street. Inside the Speedway gas station, officers found a woman in her 20s who was shot in the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet. Officers also located a man, whose age is unknown, who was shot in his torso and unconscious.

Fire medics treated the injured man and woman at the scene, then took them to the hospital. Police said their injuries are potentially life-threatening.

The woman who was shot was conscious when officers arrived. Police said she, and others in the area, provided "limited information."

The shooting remains under investigation.

