Minneapolis police: 19 children injured by gunfire so far this year

Minneapolis police say 19 children have been injured by gunfire in 2021.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the 19 children account for 11 percent of all victims.

At this time in 2020, seven children were injured by gunfire in the city, which was about 10 percent of all victims.

The latest case of a child being shot came Saturday night in a drive-by shooting in the Jordan neighborhood. Police say a girl was seriously hurt after being shot in the head and is in critical condition Sunday.

Mayor Jacob Frey's office issued the following statement Sunday:

Mayor Frey’s heart is with the family as they pray for their daughter’s recovery. He is actively working with community and city leadership to reinvest in and rebuild community safety systems. He is also working with Northside leadership on new targeted initiatives to interrupt and crack down on the gun violence that is devastating families and our community as a whole.