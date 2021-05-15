Girl in critical condition after being shot in the head in Minneapolis

article

Police say a girl was seriously hurt after being shot in the head Saturday night in a drive-by shooting in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood.

Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. for the report of the shooting on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North. The early investigation indicates that the girl was playing in the yard with other kids when someone in a red Ford vehicle pulled up and fired shots towards a home. The girl, who police say is under the age of 13, was hit in the head by gunfire.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound. Due to the severity of the injury, and with the ambulance not yet on scene, officers rushed the girl to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, police say she is in critical condition.

Police are now searching for the person who fired shots, who drove away from the scene prior to officers arriving. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.