Minneapolis PD crime-deterrence initiative out in full force for Vikings game

Vikings game day at U.S. Bank Stadium means big crowds around downtown Minneapolis; but it’s a feeling that many in the city say has been missing over the last couple of years, until now.

"Downtown is getting back to what it used to be, like a lot of people moving around," Kevin Cote said on Sunday.

As part of a new public safety plan in Minneapolis, there were several empty Minneapolis Police cars parked around downtown in an effort to maintain public safety.

"I saw a couple of police walking, and I do appreciate them keeping everybody safe," Brook Eddle said.

Just a stone’s throw from Target Center, when the doors at Tom’s Watch Bar open for the first time on Monday, operating partner Jason Cooney says safety is top of mind.

"We are very excited to be a part of the resurgence of downtown," Cooney finished. "It’ll be safe, we have some security in the building here too. But what we see from the police is great… there’s some focus from the police on this area."