Minneapolis park workers approve new contract

Minneapolis park workers approved a new contract with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) Thursday after striking for 22 days.

What's in the new contract?

According to a press release from LIUNA Local 363, the union that represents the park workers, union members voted "overwhelmingly" to approve the new contract.

Here is what is included in the new contract:

Wages

10.25% cost-of-living adjustment over three years.

$1.75/hour market adjustment.

$2 million in wages for workers.

Wages will increase by $5.42 an hour or $11,302 a year on average by 2026.

Preserved automatic step increases.

Workers rights

Protected existing steward rights.

Kept full negotiating rights.

Maintained grievance process.

Kept existing drug testing standards.

Benefits for workers

Expanded contract rights around sick and bereavement leave.

Protected fair overtime distribution.

Kept Forestry transfer rights.

Safety

"Harmful" language taken out.

Workers are protected from reporting requirements and targeting.

Seasonal employees

Kept union rights for all seasonal workers.

Doubled comp time benefits.

Guaranteed permanent positions nearly doubled.

Protected seasonal full-time schedules.

The MPRB is expected to officially approve the new contract at the Aug. 7 board meeting.

What they're saying

LIUNA Local 363 Business Manager AJ Lange released the following statement regarding the new contract:

"Our members' sacrifices and solidarity yielded more than improved wages and benefits. We reaffirmed that Minneapolis is a union town. This victory extends beyond our union, demonstrating the power of working people when they stand united.

"We stood up against anti-worker, union busting at the Park Board and sent a clear message all workers deserve dignity and respect.

"Our members’ courage and resilience is truly inspiring and I’m proud to stand beside them. Their sacrifice and solidarity carried this fight.

"This contract fight is only part of our shared struggle for dignity and justice for the working class. Together, we'll build on this momentum to create stronger, more equitable workplaces for fellow working people.

"To everyone who supported us—joining picket lines, contacting commissioners, signing our petition, and donating to our hardship fund—your solidarity made a crucial difference. This victory belongs to all who stood with us."

MPRB Superintendent Al Bangoura said in a statement, "The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is excited to move forward and continue providing great service to our park users and residents of Minneapolis. Parks are about people, and we have always counted on hard working employees. We are glad resolution was reached and we can move forward."

Background

The union representing more than 300 park maintenance workers announced the strike just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday and extended the strike after saying the initial offer from MPRB wasn't enough.

The strike was reportedly authorized by 94% of union members back in June.