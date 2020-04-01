Minneapolis park board begs public to avoid group sports, maintain distancing

Minneapolis park leaders are urging members of the public to maintain social distancing requirements when out in parks.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says, under Governor Walz stay at home order, parks have remained open. The stay at home order allows for people to get outside, enjoy some fresh air and exercise, but residents are asked to avoid gatherings.

Despite those requests, the park board says they've been overwhelmed with reports of people neglecting social distancing rules, which asks people to main six feet of space around each other and avoiding groups.

Now, park leaders are begging members of the public to obey the rules to help stop COVID-19 spread in the community but more drastic action is needed. The park board points out that other big cities, including Los Angeles and Chicago.

"Everyone needs to do their part to protect others and protect themselves," said MPRB Superintendent Al Bangoura. "We are aware of park closures in other states and would hate to have it come to that in Minneapolis."

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is asking visitors to follow these mandates: