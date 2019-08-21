Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board approves name change for streets around Bde Maka Ska

article

As officials work to change the name of the lake, the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board voted Wednesday to begin switching street signs around Bde Maka Ska.

A motion to change the names was approved on Wednesday by board members.

The roadways, which are currently hold the lake's former name, Lake Calhoun, will become Bde Maka Ska Boulevard West, Bde Maka Ska Drive, East Bde Maka Ska Parkway and West Bde Maka Ska Parkway.

The change comes as the battle over the lake's name change will be considered by the state Supreme Court. In April, the state's Court of Appeals ruled the Department of Natural Resources overstepped its authority by changing the name, saying the legislature must make the switch.

The lake is named after former Vice President John Calhoun who was slaveowner and served as war secretary when he imposed the policy removing Native Americans from their land.