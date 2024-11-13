Minneapolis meeting weighs fixes to juvenile justice system

The Brief A Youth Justice Town Hall was held at Sabathani Community Center to address juvenile justice concerns, including the community's role in helping reduce youth crime. The Legal Rights Center organized a panel to discuss issues surrounding youth justice.



A Youth Justice Town Hall took place Wednesday night at the Sabathani Community Center, on what to do about young people and the justice system. Our team has been covering this ongoing issue in our area.

People asked questions out of concern, as the community wanted to come together to help curb the issue.

The Legal Rights Center put together a panel so people can get informed answers. One big issue is what to do when juvenile detention determines a youngster is incompetent because of their age. Typically, if they’re under the age of 13 and are charged with a crime. It puts families and the justice system between a rock and a hard place on how to help the youth.

"Currently, our system is set up to put these babies, these 5th graders, in locked cells away from their families and expect them to somehow grow out of their behaviors. That’s not what happens. What happens is young people are traumatized," said Malaika Eban, Executive Director at The Legal Rights Center.

"What we need and what we’re hopeful about with this workgroup is that Hennepin County will create those types of placements where those kids can go and have their complex needs addressed," said Mary Moriarty, Hennepin County Attorney.

Many people we spoke to tell FOX 9 have concerns, but they wanted to listen to see what can be done, and how they can help make a difference.