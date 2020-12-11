Minneapolis mayor signs city's 2021 budget

article

Minneapolis' budget for 2021 has received its final stamp of approval.

Friday, Mayor Jacob Frey signed the spending plan.

Earlier this week, a divided Minneapolis City Council approved $7.7 million in budget cuts to the police department to shift money to alternative public safety strategies like mental health crisis teams and violence prevention.

The original plan cut officers, but this new version keeps the mayor's goal to fill the vacant 140 positions in the future.

