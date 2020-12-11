Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis mayor signs city's 2021 budget

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9
article

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signs the city's 2021 budget. (City of Minneapolis)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis' budget for 2021 has received its final stamp of approval.

Friday, Mayor Jacob Frey signed the spending plan.

Minneapolis budget passes with police funding cut, but keeps larger staffing level target

The Minneapolis City Council passed a&nbsp;2021 budget early Thursday morning&nbsp;that shifts nearly $8 million from&nbsp;the city’s police department to fund alternative public safety strategies, but allows room for future police recruitment.&nbsp;

Earlier this week, a divided Minneapolis City Council approved $7.7 million in budget cuts to the police department to shift money to alternative public safety strategies like mental health crisis teams and violence prevention.

The original plan cut officers, but this new version keeps the mayor's goal to fill the vacant 140 positions in the future.
 