Minneapolis mass shooting: 4th victim dies in hospital, suspect arrested

The Brief A mass shooting in Minneapolis on Tuesday killed three people and injured two others. Police announced that a fourth victim, a 28-year-old man, died from their injuries on Thursday. The current condition of the remaining victim is unknown. Authorities say a 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting.



Police say a fourth victim from the mass shooting in Minneapolis late Tuesday night has died from their injuries.

Mass shooting in Minneapolis

The backstory:

Just before midnight on Tuesday, police responded to a shooting along 25th Street near Bloomington Avenue. At the scene, officers found five victims – two men, two women, and a teen boy – who had all been shot.

A 28-year-old man who was considered in "grave" condition ultimately died from his injuries on Thursday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s name, along with the cause and manner of his death.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, including a 27-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old boy.

A woman who sustained potentially life-threatening injuries in the shooting was also transported to the hospital. Police have not provided an update on her condition.

Arrest made in mass shooting

The arrest:

Police say a 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Tuesday’s mass shooting. The U.S. Marshals North Start Fugitive Task Force and the FBI SWAT Team executed a search warrant on Thursday around 3:40 p.m. on the1600 block of South 4th Street, where a suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara reiterated that the shooter was known to at least some of the people involved, and the shooting was not random. He remains in custody where authorities say he will face federal and state charges.

"This is a significant step forward in what has been an intense and fast-moving investigation into the most violent incident this year," said Chief O’Hara. "I’m deeply grateful to all of our law enforcement partners who responded with urgency and continue working alongside us to hold others accountable for the serious crimes our community has endured."

6 shootings within 24 hours

Minneapolis violence:

Minneapolis police responded to at least six separate shootings that left five people dead, and six others injured from late Tuesday night into Wednesday evening. Police believe some of the recent spate of violence in south Minneapolis may be connected to gang violence within the Native community in Minneapolis.

A little over 13 hours after the mass shooting, police responded to another shooting in the area of Cedar Avenue and 17th Avenue, just blocks away from the first incident. A man in his 30s was killed, and police said two young children narrowly avoided injury when a bullet struck their SUV and passed just inches from their legs. Authorities are investigating if this shooting may be connected to the initial mass shooting incident.

What we don't know:

Wednesday night, Minneapolis police were on the scene of a shooting on Lake Street at 15th Avenue South where a man in his 50s was killed. Early Wednesday morning, another man was shot in the area of Lake Street and 15th Avenue South. That man survived his injuries.

Meanwhile, at least three people were injured in two shootings on Harriet Avenue and Girard Avenue.

It’s unclear if any of these shootings are linked, or are connected to the larger spate of violence.