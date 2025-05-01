Minneapolis police announce mass shooting arrest

The Brief Minneapolis police announced an arrest related to the mass shooting that killed three people just before midnight on Tuesday. Local authorities and federal agents addressed the public at Minneapolis City Hall shortly after the arrest. Several shootings happened in Minneapolis less than 24 hours after the mass shooting, leaving a total of five people dead and six injured.



Local and federal authorities addressed the public after an arrest was made in connection with a mass shooting Tuesday night that left three people dead and two others injured in Minneapolis.

READ MORE: Several Minneapolis shootings leave at least 5 dead, 6 injured within 24 hours

Raw footage of the news conference can be viewed above.

May 1 news conference

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara announced the arrest of 34-year-old James Ortley, who was wanted for multiple counts of second-degree murder and federal firearms charges.

Chief O'Hara said in the press conference that authorities believe Ortley is the man who shot five people, killing three and injuring two others, just before midnight on Tuesday.

Chief O'Hara reiterated that the shooter was known to at least some of the people involved and the shooting was not random.

Ortley is now facing both federal and state charges and is in custody.

The arrest was reportedly made with the help of the NorthStar Fugitive Task Force, which is led by the United States Marshals Service, as well as an FBI SWAT team.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office or contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102.

Deadly shootings in Minneapolis

What we know:

Two shootings between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday afternoon left four people dead in south Minneapolis.

In the late night hours of Tuesday, police responded to a shooting along 25th Avenue South near Bloomington Avenue. At the scene, officers found five victims – two men, two women, and a teen boy – who had all been shot. Three people were pronounced dead from the shooting, including a 27-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old boy. Another man is considered in "grave" condition and the other woman suffered life-threatening injuries, police added.

RELATED STORY: Several Minneapolis shootings leave at least 5 dead, 6 injured within 24-hours

A little over 13 hours later, police responded to the area of Cedar Avenue and 17th Avenue South for the report of another shooting. That crime scene is about five blocks away from the overnight shooting. This time, a man in his 30s was killed.

The chief said all the victims who were killed were members of the native community.

Police also said two young children, an infant and a toddler, narrowly avoided injury when a bullet struck their SUV and passed just inches from their legs.

What we don't know:

On Wednesday night, Minneapolis police were on the scene of another shooting on Lake Street at 15th Avenue South where a man in his 50s was killed.

Early Wednesday morning, a couple of hours after Tuesday's mass shooting, another man was shot in the area of Lake Street and 15th Avenue South. That man survived his injuries.

Chief O'Hara says there is no reason to believe those shootings are connected.

Were shootings gang-related?

Dig deeper:

Police said the Tuesday night mass shooting was believed to be targeted and officers said it may be gang-related.

Speaking on Wednesday, city leaders said Wednesday's homicide is suspected to have been retaliation for the previous night's violence.

Wednesday's shooting took place in front of the Red Lake Nation Embassy on 17th Avenue South and an affordable housing complex developed by the Red Lake Nation. The chief said residents inside the apartment building had been "traumatized" by the violence.

Police say they are working with federal authorities and other local agencies to investigate the shootings.

What they're saying:

Speaking on Wednesday, Mayor Jacob Frey vowed officers would catch the people responsible for the slayings.

"I've directed our chief of police to utilize every single available resource to make sure the perpetrators of these crimes are held responsible," he said, adding police were following up on leads.