Minneapolis man pleads guilty to 2019 killing

Tuesday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Derrick Blanton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of Gregory Hoskins in July 2019.

The criminal complaint says Blanton shot Hoskins outside his home on the 1500 block of Plymouth Avenue North while Hoskins was walking to his house with a bag of groceries.

Blanton will be sentenced on Oct. 10. He is set to receive a sentence of 295 months in prison.

Additionally, Blanton was sentenced in February to 103 months in prison after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder for the August 2019 killing of Isiah Smith. The sentence he faces for killing Hoskins will be served concurrently with the sentence he received in February.