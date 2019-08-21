Charges: Boyfriend admitted to killing Minneapolis woman's former partner

article

A Minneapolis man has been charged with murder for the shooting death of a man on Sunday who police say was the former boyfriend of the suspect's girlfriend.

The Hennepin County Attorney has filed a second-degree murder charge against 38-year-old Derrick Dwayne Blanton. Prosecutors say Blanton shot and killed 29-year-old Isiah Smith on 1st Avenue South Sunday afternoon.

Smith was found by his ex-girlfriend lying face down in a pool of blood outside her apartment.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing two men and a child run from the apartment and get into a black Dodge Charger before speeding away. After reviewing surveillance video, officers say they identified Blanton as one of the men fleeing the area.

Speaking with police, prosecutors say Blanton admitted to shooting Smith after getting into a fight.

Blanton is being held in Hennepin County Jail. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday and prosecutors plan to request $1 million bail for Blanton.