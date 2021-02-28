Minneapolis' Lowry Ave. bridge lit up Sunday to honor Black History Month

article

The Lowry Avenue Bridge in Minneapolis is being lit up this weekend in the colors of the Pan-African Flag to honor the end of Black History Month.

Sunday night, the bridge will glow red and green.

In a Facebook post, the Hennepin County Government page writes: "Black history is American history, so while February may be coming to a close, Hennepin County remains committed to working toward equity, now and always."

Each year, time is taking in February to honor the contributions and history of Black Americans. This year, the month has taken on added meaning as the death of George Floyd has sparked more reflection on issues of inequality and race.