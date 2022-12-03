Minneapolis firefighters battling blaze at vacant apartment building with 'squatters' inside

article

Firefighters in Minneapolis are working to put out a fire in a boarded-up apartment building on Saturday morning that was supposed to be vacant but had people inside.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews were at the four-story apartment building located on the 2300 block of Lyndale Avenue South at 7 a.m.

The apartment building was supposed to be vacant, but there were "several squatters inside the building," according to a tweet from the fire department. Fire crews started searching the building but had to evacuate.

One person jumped from the second floor and is in stable condition, according to fire officials.

Crews are still working on putting out the fire, which they say is showing through the roof that has partially collapsed.

Aerial water towers have been set up to put large amounts of water on the fire.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews battled a blaze Saturday morning at a vacant four-story apartment building with "squatters" inside. (FOX 9 / FOX 9)

