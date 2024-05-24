Minneapolis fire crews respond to fatal fire on Friday

article

A fire in the Northrop neighborhood of Minneapolis on Friday evening led to the discovery of a dead person inside the home.

Around 12:41 p.m., the Minneapolis Fire Department responded to a fire at a 2-story residential home located on the 4800 block of 12th Avenue South.

According to authorities, fire crews had to force entry into the home due to it being filled with personal items and debris blocking the front and rear entrances, making it difficult to gain access.

Crews located one elderly man on the first floor and carried him out of the home. He was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.