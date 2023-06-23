Minneapolis fire burns two-story home Friday morning

A two-story home in South Minneapolis caught fire Friday morning, with the home since being deemed uninhabitable.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, at around 7:08 a.m. fire crews responded to 3504 Clinton Ave S. on reports of a fire in a building that was home to eight adults and children.

Upon arrival fire crews found heavy fire showing from both the first and second floors, in addition to the roof.

Crews on scene reported that all the residents had been evacuated out of the home, though three adult residents were evaluated on scene for possible smoke inhalation and later transported to the local hospital.

One firefighter was also evaluated on scene for a strain.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.