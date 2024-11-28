Minneapolis fatal shooting: Man shot inside apartment on Thanksgiving

article

The Brief Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Thanksgiving. Investigators say a 21-year-old man was fatally shot inside an apartment. No arrests have been reported.



The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said a man was fatally shot inside an apartment on Thanksgiving.

What we know

MPD officers said they responded to an apartment in the 700 block of Emerson Avenue North just after 6 p.m. on Thursday for a reported shooting.

Police then found a 21-year-old man with life-threatening injuries, according to an MPD news release.

The man was then taken to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators say they believe the man was inside the apartment when he was shot, and the shooter fled before officers arrived.

The man's name and official cause of death is expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.

What they're saying

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara released a statement saying, "On a day that is supposed to be a celebration, another family has been impacted by a senseless act of violence. My thoughts today are with the victim and his family. Our investigators are focused on seeking justice for the victim and are asking anyone who knows what happened or has any information about this incident to contact us immediately."