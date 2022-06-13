Minneapolis faces 90-degree heat during extra 2 weeks of school

While most schools across Minnesota are beginning their summer schedule, Minneapolis Public Schools will continue its spring curriculum this week after the semester was extended due to the teachers strike earlier this year.

That teachers strike lasted for three weeks back in March. As result, Minneapolis Public Schools students will remain in the classroom deep into June.

The state requires a minimum number of instruction days, so students will continue going to school through June 24 to make up for the missed class time.

But as many as 15 MPS school buildings do not have air conditioning, and temperatures will go into the 90s this week.

The district also monitors the forecast from the National Weather Service. Just as the district has a plan for snow and cold in the winter, it also has guidelines to cancel class for excessive heat, which is defined as:

A heat index of at least 105 degrees for more than three hours a day for two consecutive days, or

More than 115 degrees for any period of time, or

When the heat index is between 91 and 103 for at least three consecutive days

MPS criteria to close schools

Minneapolis will close schools for weather based on:

The safety and well-being of students and staff

The severity of the weather (extreme cold, flooding, heat, etc.)

Timing of weather (overnight, weekend, etc.)

The ability for buses and cars to travel safely

If it does get too hot during the final weeks of school, the superintendent can call an e-learning day of which there are only four available remaining.

Stay safe in extreme heat

Source: www.ready.gov/heat

Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides a list of warning signs and symptoms of heat illness and recommended first aid steps.

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun. If you don’t have access to air conditioning at home, find places in your community with AC, such as a local cooling center.

Keep your home as cool as possible. Roughly 40% of unwanted heat buildup in our homes is through windows. Use awnings or curtains to keep the heat out, and check the weather stripping on doors and windows to keep the cool air in.

If you must be outside, find shade. Avoid strenuous activity, cover your head with a hat wide enough to protect your face and wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Drink plenty of water, even if you don't feel thirsty.

NEVER leave people or pets in a parked car.