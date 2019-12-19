Minneapolis developer completes purchase of former Ford site in St. Paul for housing project

article

A parcel of land formerly owned by the Ford Motor Company in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood is set to be redeveloped into housing, retail, and office space.

Ryan Companies US, based in St. Paul, announced Thursday it has completed its purchase of the 122-acre site off Mississippi River Boulevard and Ford Parkway.

The developer says the $61-million purchase was completed after the City of St. Paul approved a redevelopment agreement on December 4.

Ford built the assembly plant in 1925, initially for Model T production, and it remained in production for decades before shutting down in 2011. In 2018, Ryan Companies was chosen to redevelop the site. Last month, the developer reached a deal with the City of St. Paul on what to do with the property.

Once complete, Ryan Companies says the site will include 3,040 market-rate housing units, 760 affordable housing units, and hundreds of thousands of feet in office and retail space.

Plans also include 50,000 square feet designated for "civic or institutional" projects.

Weidner Apartment Homes will partner with Ryan Companies on the apartment spaces, purchasing "several parcels for residential development over the next decade."