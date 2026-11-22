The Brief Sen. Amy Klobuchar visited Second Harvest Heartland in Brooklyn Park Sunday afternoon to thank volunteers and address SNAP benefit cuts. Food bank leaders say more than 20,000 Minnesotans, most of them children, have lost SNAP assistance before the holidays. Second Harvest Heartland says one in five Minnesota households are experiencing food insecurity as grocery prices stay high.



A Brooklyn Park stop for Governor-Elect and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Sunday afternoon highlighted growing pressure on food shelves as Minnesota families lose SNAP benefits before the holidays.

Brooklyn Park visit highlights volunteer efforts

Sen. Amy Klobuchar stopped by Second Harvest Heartland in Brooklyn Park Sunday afternoon to thank volunteers and address cuts to SNAP benefits. The visit came as food bank leaders say more families are turning to food shelves for help.

Local perspective:

Food bank leaders say more than 20,000 Minnesotans have lost SNAP assistance, and most of them are children. They say that has created a surge in demand right before the holidays.

What they're saying:

"Our food shelf partners are opening their doors. They are seeing more first-time visitors, and so these are people that never thought they would need to use a food shelf. And yet, here they are needing a bit of assistance. We'll work collectively as a hunger relief system, to address the rising need in every way that we can. But we also know that we need the community. We need our business leaders, and we need our state lawmakers, to help us meet this moment," said Sarah Moberg, CEO of Second Harvest Heartland.

Benefit cuts and grocery prices add strain

Second Harvest Heartland says one in five Minnesota households are now experiencing food insecurity. The organization says high grocery prices are compounding the benefit cuts for families across the state.

By the numbers:

Second Harvest Heartland says more than 20,000 people in Minnesota have lost SNAP assistance. It also says one in five households statewide are dealing with food insecurity.

Why you should care:

Moberg said food shelf partners are seeing more first-time visitors, including people who never expected to need help. She said the hunger relief system will work collectively to meet the rising need, but it also needs support from the community, business leaders and state lawmakers.