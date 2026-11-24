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The Brief H Mart, the popular Korean grocery store chain, plans to open a store on University Avenue in St. Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood. The Midway store will be H Mart's first location in Minnesota. There is no opening timeline for the grocery store.



The popular Korean grocery store chain, H Mart, is opening a location in Minnesota.

What we know:

H Mart will open on University Avenue near Allianz Field in St. Paul, the St. Paul Area Chamber confirmed to FOX 9.

The grocery store chain is listed on construction company Kraus Anderson's website as the anchor store at Midway Marketplace, in the space formerly occupied by Cub Foods.

What they're saying:

"We’re excited to have H Mart enter the Saint Paul Market and look forward to their opening," a spokesperson for the St. Paul Area Chamber said in a statement.

What we don't know:

There is no opening timeline for the Midway H Mart yet.

Big picture view:

H Mart is the largest Asian grocery chain in the United States and is known for its large produce sections, extensive seafood and meat departments and hot prepared foods.