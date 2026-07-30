Minneapolis council confirms Dr. Reginald Freeman as next Minneapolis fire chief

The Brief The Minneapolis City Council voted 10-2 to confirm Dr. Reginald Freeman as the city's next fire chief. Mayor Frey praised Freeman's "proven record" and expressed confidence in his ability to lead with "professionalism, accountability, and a deep commitment to service." Freeman stated his family is "excited to now call Minneapolis home."



Dr. Reginald Freeman will be the next fire chief of the Minneapolis Fire Department after being confirmed by a vote of the Minneapolis City Council on Thursday.

Dr. Reginald Freeman becomes next fire chief

What we know:

The Minneapolis City Council voted 10-2 to approve Dr. Reginald Freeman as the city's next fire chief.

Dr. Freeman will become the city's 19th fire chief and the third Black man to serve in the role. Freeman will need to be sworn in to officially take office.

What they're saying:

Statement from Mayor Frey:

"As our city continues to grow and face new challenges, we need leaders who can strengthen our institutions, support the people who serve, and deliver results for residents. Dr. Freeman has a proven record of doing exactly that, and I’m confident he will lead the Minneapolis Fire Department with professionalism, accountability, and a deep commitment to service," said Mayor Frey. "I’m grateful to the City Council for confirming Chief Freeman and look forward to the work ahead as he helps lead our fire department into its next chapter."

Statement from Dr. Freeman:

"I want to thank Mayor Frey, the City Council, and the residents of this great City for entrusting me to lead the Minneapolis Fire Department into its next chapter. I do not take this responsibility lightly," said Chief Reginald Freeman. "We will lead by example, support our community, and I will ensure that each of our firehouses plays an active role in the fabric of the neighborhoods they serve. We are committed to keeping every resident and community member safe. As we build meaningful relationships with businesses, schools, faith leaders, and community organizations, this department will continue to reflect the community we protect. My family and I are excited to now call Minneapolis home, and I can’t wait to get started."

Dr. Freeman's background

Dig deeper:

Dr. Freeman is the former fire chief for the City of Oakland. He has also served as the fire chief and emergency management director for the City of Hartford, as a civilian fire chief for the Department of Defense in Iraq, and currently serves as an executive director of fire and emergency medical services in Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Freeman was not in attendance for Thursday's vote. According to council members, he was back in Saudi Arabia.

The backstory:

Former chief Bryan Tyner retired at the end of last year after a 30-year career with the department.

Mayor Frey tapped Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker to serve as the interim chief after Tyner's departure, while the department conducted a nationwide search for the next chief. Rucker was expected to return to her role as assistant fire chief after the search was complete.