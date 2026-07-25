Angie Craig campaign disputes claim made by MN State Sen. Hoffman at Flanagan campaign event

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The Brief Angie Craig's campaign for Minnesota governor said statements made by Minnesota State Sen. Hoffman during a Peggy Flanagan campaign event are "categorically false." Sen. Hoffman said Rep. Craig asked a mutual friend of theirs to endorse her campaign while Hoffman was recovering from being injured during the Minnesota lawmaker shootings. Craig's campaign said she reached out to the Hoffmans to express sympathy after they survived the shootings and only asked for a political endorsement after John Hoffman began making political endorsements in other races.



Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman claimed at a Peggy Flanagan campaign event that Rep. Angie Craig asked for his endorsement while he was still recovering from injuries sustained in the Minnesota lawmaker shootings, which Craig's campaign said is "categorically false."

MN State Sen. Hoffman claims Craig asked for endorsement while he was recovering from shooting

What they're saying:

Video of Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman shows him speaking to a crowd at a Peggy Flanagan for Senate campaign event.

While behind the podium, Sen. Hoffman spoke about Flanagan's response to the shooting, saying she was doing so out of kindness and compassion,

"It's different than from her opponent," Sen. Hoffman said, referring to Rep. Craig as Flanagan's opponent. "When her opponent would check on our family, she asked for my, she asked that I endorse her campaign."

He then said Rep. Craig asked a "dear friend" to ask for an endorsement from Hoffman when he was still in the ICU and again when he was recovering at home.

FOX 9 reached out to Sen. Hoffman to clarify his statements and will update this story if a response is received.

Craig campaign responds to MN State Sen. Hoffman

Image shared by the Angie Craig campaign shows messages sent from her to Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman. (Supplied) Expand

The other side:

Rep. Angie Craig's campaign shared this statement in response to the claim made by Minnesota State Sen. Hoffman:

"We cannot imagine the pain and trauma that the entire Hoffman family has and continue to experience. But the claim is categorically false. The Congresswoman reached out to Senator Hoffman only expressing deep sympathy from her and her wife, Cheryl, after their horrific shooting while he was in the ICU and did not reach out again until August 5 after he began making political endorsements in other races again . The Congresswoman continues to pray and keeps John, Yvette and Hope Hoffman in her thoughts and is grateful for their continued recovery."

The campaign also provided a screenshot that showed texts sent from Rep. Craig to Sen. Hoffman. One message, sent on June 14, 2025, the same day of the shootings, showed Rep. Craig saying she was "praying" for him and his wife.

The next message, sent Aug. 5, 2026, shows Rep. Craig saying she was "grateful" for the Hoffmans' recovery before adding, "I would love to talk with you about the open Senate race when you're up for it."

The backstory:

The outcome of the August primary will determine if the DFL is represented by a more progressive or a more centrist candidate in the November general election for U.S. Senator for Minnesota.

READ MORE: Flanagan vs. Craig: Top Democrat Senate candidates face off in 1st debate

What's next:

The primary is set for Aug. 11, 2026.