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Grooming a minor becomes a felony in Minnesota beginning Aug. 1

By
FOX 9
Politics
Published July 24, 2026 3:59 PM CDT
Published July 24, 2026 3:59 PM CDT
MN Sen. Eichorn solicited minor for sex: Charges
MN Sen. Eichorn solicited minor for sex: Charges

MN Sen. Eichorn solicited minor for sex: Charges

Minnesota Sen. Justin Eichorn was charged in state and federal court on Wednesday, accused of soliciting a minor for sex.

The Brief

    • A new law will make grooming a minor a felony in Minnesota starting Aug. 1, 2026.
    • New rules also require police to notify licensing boards if a teacher is charged with certain offenses.
    • The law also mandates reporter training for education professionals to be updated by Aug. 1, 2027.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A new law beginning in August makes grooming a minor a felony, while adding new rules and training requirements for educators and law enforcement.

Felony charges for grooming a minor, new reporting rules

What we know:

Starting Aug. 1, 2026, anyone 18 or older who tries to "build a false trusting relationship with a child" to later engage in sexual conduct — whether any sexual activity happens — can be charged with a felony in Minnesota.

Under the new law, police departments will also be required to notify the appropriate licensing board if a teacher is criminally charged with an offense that triggers automatic license denial, revocation without a right to a hearing, or with any other offense that requires the person to register as a predatory offender.

Dig deeper:

Throughout the legislative session, lawmakers said they sought to strengthen protections for children, and ensure that teachers facing serious charges are reported.

Big picture view:

As part of the new rules, the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) will no longer be able to limit investigations into grooming reports, even if they happened more than three years ago — the previous statute of limitations in Minnesota.

By Aug. 1, 2027, the DYCF will also be required to update mandated reporter training for education professionals, including training on how to identify and report grooming and threatened sexual abuse, the duty to report grooming as maltreatment, how to spot the warning signs and how to recognize riskier environments.

The Source: FOX 9 reporting from the Minnesota Legislature.

PoliticsCrime and Public SafetyEducation