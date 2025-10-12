Minneapolis Fire Chief Tyner reflects on 30 years of saving lives

The Brief Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner is set to retire on Dec. 31. Tyner has led the department through COVID-19 and civil unrest. A national search for a new fire chief is underway.



Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner will retire at the end of the year after more than three decades of service to the city.

30 years of progress and saving lives

Big picture view:

Chief Tyner was appointed as the city's second Black fire chief in December 2020.

He has been instrumental in advancing health and safety initiatives and promoting diversity within the department.

During his tenure, Chief Tyner increased the number of firefighters and launched programs like EMS Pathways and Safe Station.

He also implemented a nationally recognized commercial building inspection program. Raised in north Minneapolis, Tyner began his career with the department in 1995 and has held multiple leadership roles.

He received the Executive Fire Officer certification in 2014.

After retirement

What's next:

Following his retirement, Tyner will become the executive director of the Minneapolis Phyllis Wheatley Community Center.

He looks forward to continuing his service to the community through education and youth programs.

The City of Minneapolis is now conducting a national search for a new fire chief.

An interim chief will be appointed to ensure a smooth transition after Tyner's retirement.