Pearson's Candy Company closing St. Paul facility, laying off 80 workers in September

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The Brief Pearson’s Candy Company in St. Paul will permanently close its facility and lay off about 80 employees on September 28, 2026. The closure is due to financial challenges, with no bumping rights for affected workers. Some employees are represented by a union, and a State Rapid Response Team specialist is handling the event.



A well-known St. Paul candy maker is shutting down, with dozens of workers set to lose their jobs this fall.

Pearson’s Candy Company closure, layoffs

What we know:

Pearson’s Candy Company will permanently close its facility at 2140 7th St. W in St. Paul, leading to the layoff of about 80 employees. The closure is set to take effect on Sept. 28, 2026, according to a WARN notice sent to the State Rapid Response Team.

The company cited a lack of financial sustainability as the reason for shutting down operations. Employees impacted by the closure hold a variety of positions. Some of the affected employees are represented by the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, Local 22.

However, there are no bumping rights available in this layoff, meaning workers cannot displace others to keep their jobs. The company’s closure will have a significant impact on the local workforce, especially those who have worked at the facility for years.

Pearson's Candy Company started in 1909, and was known for making Salted Nut Rolls and Nut Goodies.

Local support, next steps for workers

Why you should care:

The closure of Pearson’s Candy Company marks the end of a longtime local business and affects nearly 80 families in the community. It also highlights ongoing challenges faced by manufacturers in maintaining financial sustainability.

John Mohs, a senior specialist with the State Rapid Response Team, will lead the assessment of this event. Workers and community members with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact Mohs for assistance and information about available resources.

Union files complaint against Pearson's

Dig deeper:

The union representing Pearson’s employees filed a complaint against the candy company with the National Labor Relations Board in June. The basis of the complaint was a refusal to bargain/bad faith bargaining.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what specific support or retraining programs will be offered to the laid-off employees, or what the future holds for the Pearson’s Candy Company brand.