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Plymouth couple faces felony charges after hiding $813K in company account

By Angeline Patrick Pacheco
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 25, 2026 5:32 PM CDT
Published July 25, 2026 5:32 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A Plymouth couple was charged with multiple felony counts of tax crimes, owing over $800,000 dollars.
    • Scott and Angel Hill had a system to avoid financial reporting laws.
    • The money gathered was for personal use, and Scott Hill was already charged with 34 counts of failing to file and pay individual and corporate taxes in 2020.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Officials recently charged a Plymouth couple with multiple counts of tax fraud-related felonies.

Couple charged with multiple tax crimes

What we know:

The couple has been charged with six felony counts of failing to file individual income tax returns and six felony counts of failing to pay individual income tax.

They owe $813,000 in tax penalties, officials say.  

Scott Hill is charged with several tax felonies on his own and owes $1.2 million alone.

Scott and Angel Hill used a company bank and system to accumulate money.

The couple failed to file individual tax returns from 2019 to 2024. Scott Hill also did not file taxes for his business.

The criminal complaint says The Hills made many small deposits into their company bank account to avoid financial reporting laws. They would have the money moved into their personal account, and use it for personal use, including two Teslas and a Cadillac Escalade.

Tax felonies carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. 

The Source: A press release from the Minnesota Department of 

Crime and Public SafetyPlymouth