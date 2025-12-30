Melanie Rucker named interim Minneapolis fire chief amid nationwide search

article

The Brief Assistant fire chief Melanie Rucker will serve as interim fire chief in Minneapolis. Rucker is the first Black woman and second-ever woman to lead the Minneapolis Fire Department. A nationwide search for a permanent fire chief is underway as chief Bryan Tyner is retiring at the end of the month.



Assistant fire chief Melanie Rucker will serve as interim chief of the Minneapolis Fire Department following the retirement of chief Bryan Tyner at the end of the month.

Interim Minneapolis Fire Chief

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced Rucker's appointment on Monday, highlighting her leadership and decades of dedication to the department.

"Chief Rucker has earned the trust and respect of this department and our city over more than two decades of service," said Mayor Frey in a provided statement. "She’s a steady, experienced leader who understands what it takes to keep Minneapolis safe, support our firefighters, and move the department forward. I’m grateful she’s stepping into this role and confident the Fire Department will remain in strong hands during this transition."

Rucker, who joined the department in 1999, will become the first Black woman and second-ever woman to lead the department. She has held various roles, including captain, battalion chief, and deputy chief, according to a press release.

Nationwide search for fire chief

The city has begun a national search for the department’s next chief. While several internal candidates are expected to apply, city leaders said a search is appropriate given the size of the department and its role in the statewide special operations response.

The process is anticipated to be finished by spring 2026, pending City Council approval. Rucker is expected to return to her current role of assistant chief and public information officer once a permanent chief is appointed.