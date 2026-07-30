Man who damaged 24 trees in St. Paul park sought by authorities

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The Brief In early July, two dozen trees were damaged at Lower Landing Park in St. Paul. Authorities are now seeking the public's help locating a suspect they think might have been the culprit.



Two dozen trees damaged in St. Paul have authorities searching for a suspect they believe might be the culprit.

St. Paul trees damaged

What we know:

The St. Paul Police Department says images were captured just after 5 a.m. on July 5 at 200 Warner Road showing a man they believe to be responsible for the damaged trees at Lower Landing Park.

Dig deeper:

The person shown is believed to be a white male and approximately 35-50 years old, a photo can be seen above.

In surveillance photos, he is seen wearing an orange T-shirt with white lettering, black shorts, gray shoes, and was carrying a black backpack.

What's next:

Police are asking if you have any information about the potential suspect to contact its Investigations Unit at 651-266-5743.