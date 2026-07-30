Man who damaged 24 trees in St. Paul park sought by authorities
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two dozen trees damaged in St. Paul have authorities searching for a suspect they believe might be the culprit.
St. Paul trees damaged
What we know:
The St. Paul Police Department says images were captured just after 5 a.m. on July 5 at 200 Warner Road showing a man they believe to be responsible for the damaged trees at Lower Landing Park.
Dig deeper:
The person shown is believed to be a white male and approximately 35-50 years old, a photo can be seen above.
In surveillance photos, he is seen wearing an orange T-shirt with white lettering, black shorts, gray shoes, and was carrying a black backpack.
What's next:
Police are asking if you have any information about the potential suspect to contact its Investigations Unit at 651-266-5743.
The Source: Information provided by the St. Paul Police Department.