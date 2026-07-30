Helix Apartments fire cause ruled undetermined: What investigators found

The Brief St. Louis Park Fire Department says the Helix Apartments fire started on a fourth-floor balcony on July 17. Investigators could not determine the exact cause due to heavy damage, but found no evidence of arson or cooking-related activity. The final written report will be released by mid-to-late August.



Fire officials have released their initial findings after investigating the Helix Apartments fire, but the exact cause remains undetermined.

Fire department shares initial findings on Helix Apartments blaze

What we know:

The St. Louis Park Fire Department says the fire started on a balcony serving a fourth-floor apartment. Investigators worked closely with the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office throughout the process. Extensive damage in the area of origin made it difficult for investigators to pinpoint a specific ignition source or sequence.

The fire’s cause is officially classified as undetermined, but officials stress that this does not mean the fire was suspicious. Investigators ruled out several possible causes, including intentionally set fire, improperly discarded smoking materials and any cooking-related activity such as grill use.

The department explained that an undetermined cause simply means there was not enough evidence to point to a single explanation. The fire department says the undetermined classification could change if new evidence or information comes to light.

Ongoing steps, what’s next for the investigation

Why you should care:

The fire caused significant damage and affected many residents, making the investigation’s outcome important for the community’s peace of mind and safety. The final written investigation report will be available online by mid-to-late August. Additional examinations by the building’s insurance carrier may also take place, which is standard after major fires.

The St. Louis Park Fire Department and the City of St. Louis Park say they have no further information to share at this time.

What we don't know:

It is still unclear what exactly caused the fire, and officials say they are waiting for any new evidence that could help clarify the situation.