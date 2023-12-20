Minneapolis cougar to become part of educational display

A cougar that was prowling neighborhoods in Minneapolis this month may soon go on display in the city, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) announced Wednesday.

The taxidermied cougar is set to become part of an educational display to be created by the MPRB.

The big cat was killed on Dec. 6 after wandering onto Interstate 394 and getting struck by a vehicle. In the days before that, the cougar was spotted on security cameras, wandering around the Lowry Hill neighborhood.

As FOX 9 learned, the 2-year-old cougar traveled more than 500 miles to Minneapolis from Nebraska, likely in search of a mate.

After it was killed, the Minnesota DNR took the cougar's body and worked with the park board to get it to a taxidermist.

The park board says it is working to raise funds to help pay for the educational display. Anyone interested in donating is asked to write a check payable to the "Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board" with "mountain lion" in the memo line. You can send the check to:



Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

Attn: Customer Service – Mountain Lion

2117 West River Road North

Minneapolis, MN 55411

To use a debit or credit card, call MPRB Customer Service at 612-230-6400.